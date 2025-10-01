'Lazawal Ishq' premiere sparks negative views

Placing unmarried men and women in one shared living space heavily criticised

(Web Desk) - The premiere of Lazawal Ishq, Pakistan’s first reality TV show, has sparked widespread backlash after its first episode aired online.

Hosted by Ayesha Omar, the programme was filmed in Istanbul and features eight contestants, four men and four women, living together in a villa while searching for “forever love.”

The first episode, released on the show’s YouTube channel, has already attracted more than 145,000 views.

Spanning nearly one and a half hours, the episode introduced the contestants, who were asked about what they were looking for in a partner.

Despite strong viewership, the reaction from many Pakistani viewers has been overwhelmingly negative.

The show’s format, placing unmarried men and women in one shared living space, has become the central point of contention.

The YouTube comments section was filled with sharp disapproval, with one person commenting: “Such a creep show! Waste of money, waste of 10 mins I spent on skipping the show.”

Another added: “It felt very bad watching this. May Allah forgive such people and guide them towards the right path.”

Some went further by encouraging collective action.

One viewer said: “I have reported it successfully, now it’s your turn.”

Another pleaded: “Please boycott this cheap programme.”

Criticism was also directed at the outfits worn by the women, with many calling them “too bold”.

Lazawal Ishq is an adaptation of the Turkish show Ask Adasi. It follows the same premise, filming participants’ daily interactions inside a luxury villa.

Ayesha Omar defended the show, saying it explores the themes of “eternal love and affection”.

The full episode has now intensified those concerns, with viewers questioning whether such content belongs in Pakistan’s entertainment landscape.

Pakistan’s broadcasting regulator confirmed it had received complaints but explained it has no authority over online platforms like YouTube.

For now, Lazawal Ishq sits at the centre of a growing cultural debate, highlighting the ongoing tension between modern entertainment formats and traditional social expectations.