Comedian Lucky Dear passes away aged 60

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Renowned theatre, TV, and film comedian Lucky Dear passed away after a prolonged illness.

The 60-year-old artist had been battling lung disease and diabetes for the past eight months and was under treatment at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital.

According to family members, his condition had become critical in his final days as he slipped into a coma, with his kidneys, liver, and stomach ceasing to function. His funeral prayer will be offered after Asr in Baghbanpura.

Lucky Dear was associated with showbiz for over 40 years and entertained audiences with his unique performances in hundreds of dramas and films.

