Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated after 20 years of marriage

(Web Desk) - Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated after being married for 20 years, The Independent has learned.

The two married in 2006 and share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

According to a TMZ report, the couple have been living separately “since the beginning of summer.”

The decision was made by the “Break on Me” singer as the Babygirl actor takes care of their children and is “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.”

A source told the outlet that Kidman did not want the initial separation and had been attempting to preserve their marriage.

“Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” they said, while the couple’s family home is also located in Nashville.

In addition to her children with Urban, Kidman also has two adult children, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The couple’s separation comes after the musician avoided answering a question about his wife’s sex scenes in films.