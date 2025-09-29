Alizeh Shah slams plastic surgery rumours

The TV star has been in limelight for sometime, falling in one controversy after another

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani actress and model Alizeh Shah has expressed frustration over repeated allegations and criticism regarding plastic surgery on social media.

In a message posted on Instagram, Shah said that it is ridiculous to be constantly taunted about cosmetic surgeries, especially by those who publicly criticize her but privately ask for tips on how to lose weight and achieve a slim face.

The actress stated that if someone cannot look like her or afford such things, it is their own shortcoming and not anyone else’s fault, so they should stop making baseless accusations.

Alizeh Shah added that mocking women over surgeries is regrettable, and usually, those who criticize others are the ones dissatisfied with themselves. She clarified that she has not undergone any surgery and that her beauty is natural.

A few days ago, Alizeh Shah shared a “Get Ready With Me” video on Instagram which attracted criticism. Some users mocked her for allegedly undergoing surgery to look like a Korean, while her fans praised her.

