Rajab Butt responds to Fatima Khan's allegations

(Web Desk) - YouTuber Rajab Butt has completely denied the serious allegations made by TikToker Fatima Khan.

In a podcast, Rajab Butt responded to the accusations made by Fatima Khan, stating that all of her claims are baseless and hold no truth.

He added that the media and podcasters are unnecessarily giving attention to people who spread lies.

It is worth mentioning that TikToker Fatima Khan has alleged that Rajab Butt coerced her into a relationship by making false promises of marriage, often subjected her to physical abuse, and gave her expensive gifts, including a watch worth 3.9 million rupees.

The TikToker further claimed that Rajab Butt is not only addicted to alcohol but has also deceived multiple women.