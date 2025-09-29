Azaan Sami Khan reflects on privacy, marriage, and values

Says he chooses not to share pictures with his wife on social media

(Web Desk) - Singer and actor Azaan Sami Khan has made it clear that he chooses not to share pictures with his wife on social media.

He explained that his decision stems from religious beliefs that discourage public displays of such personal relationships. For Azaan, staying true to these values is a priority.

In a recent interview, he opened up about his views on marriage and personal life. He described nikah as a sacred and beautiful bond, emphasising that honoring this relationship also means safeguarding his wife's dignity, modesty, and privacy.

Azaan highlighted that marriage is not just about love and companionship—it’s also about upholding cultural and religious principles. He believes privacy within a marriage is essential and should never be sacrificed for public attention or social media fame.

His remarks quickly drew attention from fans and social media users, many of whom applauded his stance. Supporters called his views mature and respectful, especially in an era where private lives are often put on display. They praised him for prioritizing values over virtual popularity.

Azaan comes from a prominent family in the entertainment industry. He is the son of acclaimed singer Adnan Sami Khan—who later moved to India—and renowned Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar. Both parents have enjoyed successful careers in music and acting.

Now 31, Azaan has established himself as a music composer and assistant director. He married his childhood friend, Sophia Bilgrami, at the age of 20, and the couple had two children together: a son, Ibrahim, and a daughter, Laila.

However, the marriage ended in 2022, when Azaan and Sophia decided to part ways. Despite the separation, Azaan continues to speak highly of the institution of marriage and maintains his belief in keeping family life private.