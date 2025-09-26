NCCIA registers cases against Iqra Kanwal, Nadeem Mubarak

According to NCCIA officials, the suspects were summoned for questioning three times

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has taken strict action against three well-known TikTokers in Lahore, registering cases against them for their alleged involvement in promoting illegal online trading applications.

These include Iqra Kanwal, Nadeem Mubarak, and Hasnain Shah, who were accused of endorsing unauthorized trading apps.

According to NCCIA officials, the suspects were summoned for questioning three times but deliberately failed to appear at the agency’s office. The agency claims these influencers misled the public by luring them with false promises of profits to invest in illegal apps.

Sources report that special teams have been formed to arrest the suspects immediately. The cases were filed due to suspicions of deceiving the public and engaging in illegal financial activities.

Cybercrime experts note that following a rise in such incidents, the NCCIA has intensified its monitoring of social media influencers’ activities. The agency emphasized its commitment to protecting the public from financial fraud.

This action comes amid a nationwide campaign to combat cybercrimes. Authorities have made it clear that no leniency will be shown to those deceiving the public through social media.