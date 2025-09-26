Faisal Rehman shares reason for posting shirtless videos

The actor often takes the heat for his sarcastic and funny videos on the social media.

(Web Desk) – Senior actor Faisal Rehman has disclosed reasons behind sharing a shirtless video.

He recently participated in an interview recently where he talked about a range of topics including his journey in showbiz industry.

The actor often takes the heat for his sarcastic and funny videos on the social media. Some netizens criticize him while others advise him to publish content according to his age.

Rehman, however, said he shared these videos these for the Gen-Z so that the ordinary citizens also feel that he is also like the common citizens.

He also said he has recently participated in a photo shoot with wrestlers and the video would be published very soon.

He said that the social media has its very presence among the people of all ages and he is also trying to become the part of it.

He also said now the young women also propose him for marriage due to his constant presence on the social media.