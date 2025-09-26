Humaira Arshad reflects on her singing career

Says success in entertainment industry does not come without cost

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Renowned Pakistani playback singer Humaira Arshad has opened up about cost of fame, emphasising that success in the entertainment industry always comes at a cost.

Appearing as a guest on Dunya TV programme Mazaq Raat, Humaira shared heartfelt insights into her journey as an artist, from an unexpected beginning to the sacrifices that followed.

Although her love for music began in childhood, Humaira never initially planned on pursuing a singing career. Her breakthrough came when she accompanied her mother, a preacher, who often appeared on Pakistan Television (PTV).

It was there that Humaira got the chance to sing “Sada Ho Apne Pyar Ki,” a song that resonated with audiences and catapulted her into stardom at a young age.

“I’ve been blessed with more love and appreciation than I ever imagined,” she said, reflecting on her career. She also shared that she had been recognised with state honours for her contributions to the music industry.

Humaira spoke candidly about the darker side of fame. “The biggest price an artist pays is the loss of a private life,” she shared.

“You become public property — anyone can say anything about you.”

Comparing an artist’s life to a public square, she added: “People come and go, stop for a moment, and throw their opinions at you, whether praise or criticism.”