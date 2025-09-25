'Intimate' scenes of students in drama 'Biryani' ignite debate

(Web Desk) – The drama ‘Biryani’ has sparked heated debate online after recent episodes featured what many are calling “inappropriate” scenes between university students.

Starring Khushhal Khan, Ramsha Khan, and Sarwat Gilani, the series has maintained a steady viewership despite its slow-burning narrative. Audiences have particularly taken to the chemistry between Khushhal and Ramsha, who previously shared the screen in Duniyapur. Their onscreen dynamic, portraying the characters Meran and Nisa, has been described by fans as the emotional centerpiece of the show.

However, their growing closeness has stirred controversy due to the academic setting in which the romance unfolds.

Several recent scenes have drawn criticism for showing physical intimacy between the student characters.

In one, Nisa rests her head on Meran’s shoulder while he rides a motorcycle. In another, she playfully grabs his cheeks. Yet another scene shows the two sitting very close together on a university bench, a moment that particularly ignited backlash.

Critics argue that these portrayals normalize intimacy in an environment where such behavior is considered culturally inappropriate, especially in a society like Pakistan.

“They are normalising intimacy in ways that could influence perceptions of young relationships within society,” one user commented.

Another expressed concern about the broader social impact: “People will become sceptical of sending their daughters to universities after watching such depictions.”

Supporters of Biryani, however, see things differently. They argue that the romance reflects real-life experiences of youth and should be represented authentically in mainstream entertainment.

Despite the polarising response, Biryani remains one of the season’s most-watched serials. Its high ratings indicate that the controversy has not dented its popularity.

