Drama 'Jinn Ki Shaadi Unki Shaadi's episode does not sit well with viewers

(Web Desk) - The latest episode of ‘Jinn Ki Shaadi Unki Shaadi’ has set social media abuzz, but not for the right reasons.

Netizens have expressed widespread disappointment, with reactions ranging from heavy criticism to outright ridicule.

While the drama’s unique supernatural genre initially intrigued audiences, many viewers on X voiced strong disapproval, particularly targeting its visual effects.

A now-viral scene, where a character releases black smoke before splitting into two, revealing another hidden figure, became a lightning rod for criticism. Viewers found the execution lacking, questioning both the direction and production quality.

One disappointed viewer bluntly remarked: “There’s no way you can make this and actually feel proud of it.”

Some argued a private channel is veering too far into supernatural territory, mimicking Indian serials and straying from Pakistan’s storytelling roots.

Despite the backlash, some viewers came to the show’s defence, acknowledging the budgetary and resource constraints faced by Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

However, not all feedback was negative. A number of fans praised director Saif e Hasan for his ambition and willingness to experiment. They commended the show’s bold storytelling, innovative direction, and visual style.

One fan wrote: “Kudos to Saife sir and the entire team for delivering something fresh and bold.”

As the drama continues to trend, it stands at the center of a larger cultural conversation, reflecting both an appetite for innovation and a resistance to abrupt departures from tradition.