TikToker Sahar Hayat confirms separation from husband

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Renowned Pakistani digital content creator and actress Sahar Hayat has addressed the circulating news regarding her separation from her TikToker husband, Sami Rashid.

During a session on Instagram, Sahar Hayat confirmed her separation. A fan asked on social media, "Is Ayra (their daughter) now with a single mother? Does she no longer have any connection with Sami Bhai?"

Responding to the fan's question, Sahar confirmed that she has parted ways with Sami Rashid.

In the Q&A session, addressing a question about divorce, Sahar Hayat stated, "We are no longer together, but he will always remain Ayra's father; there is not even a one percent doubt about that. Daughters are known by their father's name, and I will teach my daughter to respect both her mother and father."

She further wrote, "As far as Ayra meeting her father is concerned, I will only say that I cannot stop anyone from meeting her. Therefore, my saying or not saying anything doesn’t matter. Whatever happens will be according to the law. I hope there will be no need to discuss this matter again."

It is worth noting that Sahar Hayat is a well-known Pakistani digital content creator with 2.9 million followers on Instagram and 11 million followers on TikTok.