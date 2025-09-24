'Sindhu Waadi' music video wins hearts

Listeners are showering praise on both the song and its heartfelt visuals

(Web Desk) - The newly released song ‘Sindhu Waadi’ by Babar Mangi and Amjad Mirani has begun circulating online, quickly gathering praise from audiences.

The music video garnered praise for its emotional depth and visual storytelling.

The song pays tribute to the Indus River, portraying it as a nurturing mother, symbolising life, memory, culture, and the unbroken identity of Sindh.

The music video unfolds in a rural Sindhi village, showing children playing freely near modest mud homes along the fertile riverbanks.

These scenes create nostalgia, presenting rural life as deeply intertwined with the flowing Indus River, which has nurtured Sindh for millennia.

The project was produced by Babar Mangi himself, while direction was provided by Rahul Ijaz, acclaimed for Indus Echoes.

Line producer Hasnain Samo dedicated the project to the people of Sindh and their sacred connection with the Indus.

As the video circulates widely on social media platforms, listeners are showering praise on both the song and its heartfelt visuals.

One admirer wrote: “The song captures the soul of Sindh.”

Many demanded that the video be played in schools so future generations understand the river’s irreplaceable importance.

Comments also reflected pride that a Sindhi production has delivered a global-quality message while remaining faithful to its cultural essence.

