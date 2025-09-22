Tom Holland suffers concussion on set of Spider-Man

(Web Desk) - According to Variety, Tom Holland, the 28-year-old star of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, suffered a mild concussion during filming.

Holland, who has portrayed Spider-Man since 2016, will take a brief hiatus from production as a precautionary measure but is expected to resume work soon. Sony, partnering with Marvel Studios, will meet Monday to adjust the shooting schedule. No other injuries were reported.

Filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day began in Glasgow in early August, with a theatrical release planned for July 31, 2026. Last month, Sony shared behind-the-scenes footage of Holland donning the Spider-Man suit for his fourth outing, thrilling fans.

“It’s day one, my fourth time starting a Spider-Man film,” Holland shared in the video. “Wearing the suit feels different this time. It’s exciting to have fans on set for the first day, a first for us. We’ve got some familiar faces, and I’m just focused on doing my best—no pressure.”

Returning cast members include Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned, joined by new MCU faces like Liza Colón-Zayas from The Bear, Tramell Tillman from Severance, and Sadie Sink from Stranger Things. The film also features Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner (Hulk), Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Michael Mando reprising his role as Scorpion from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Fans remain optimistic that Holland’s minor injury won’t delay the film’s schedule. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s boldest Spider-Man chapters yet.