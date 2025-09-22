Mira Sethi opens up two years after divorce from Bilal Siddiqui

(Web Desk) - Actress and writer Mira Sethi has publicly confirmed her divorce, opening up about a deeply personal chapter of her life that had, until now, remained out of the spotlight.

Best known for her performances in dramas such as Kuch Ankahi, Janam, Paristan, Silvatain, and Chupke Chupke, Mira belongs to a distinguished media family. Her parents are esteemed journalists and television figures, and her brother, Ali Sethi, is a renowned singer.

Mira tied the knot with Bilal Siddiqui in November 2019 in California after a long-term relationship. In a recent conversation on a digital platform, she revealed that their marriage quietly ended in March 2023 — more than two years ago.

Speaking about that time in her life, Mira described it as emotionally taxing. “A few months after Kuch Ankahi, I got divorced. While shooting the drama, I was going through an incredibly tender and intense period.

I was grateful to have work that helped ground me. I would get up and head to set. Sajal, Ahmed Saab, and Nadeem Baig were aware and showed me immense kindness and support,” she shared.

Her honesty has been met with an outpouring of support from fans and industry peers alike, who have praised her for navigating a painful experience with grace and strength. Mira’s openness has also sparked broader conversations across social media, with many commending her for shedding light on the emotional complexities of personal transitions.