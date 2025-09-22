Salman Khan suffers injuries during shoot in Ladakh

(Web Desk) - Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, continues to rule the hearts of millions with his larger-than-life screen presence and unmatched charisma.

Known for his dedication and powerful performances, the actor is now ready to surprise fans with his upcoming drama Battle of Galwan.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film recently wrapped its first schedule in Ladakh. Salman shot for 15 days in freezing 2 to 3 degree temperatures with low oxygen levels.

Despite sustaining multiple minor injuries, he powered through the tough conditions to complete high-intensity action and emotional sequences. A source revealed that the Ladakh schedule tested the entire team’s endurance, but Salman’s spirit and dedication stood out.

Salman is now back in Mumbai, taking a short break to recover from the injuries he suffered while filming in the extreme terrain. However, there is little time to rest, as the second schedule will begin shortly in Mumbai, focusing on the film’s emotional core along with dramatic action scenes.