Iconic 'Majajan' dance in 'Main Manto Nahi Hoon' leaves viewers nostalgic

(Web Desk) - Saima Noor has stunned viewers by recreating her unforgettable dance from Majajan in her latest project, Main Manto Nahi Hoon.

The drama marks a powerful return for the actress, who has stepped back into the television spotlight with unmatched energy and grace.

In one of the most talked-about moments so far, Saima Noor recreated her iconic Majajan dance, leaving fans both nostalgic and awestruck.

The scene not only pays tribute to her legacy but also symbolises her character’s resilience and fiery spirit within the storyline.

Social media has been buzzing with clips of the performance, with viewers applauding her ability to merge past and present.

A user declared: “Saima is the main character!”

Another wrote: “She deserves all the awards for this performance.”

One commented: “Finally, Saima showed her class. And people will remember.”

Saima Noor plays Suraiya, the sister of Asif Raza Mir’s character, whose pain and fury drive much of the emotional weight.

Her character seeks vengeance for the loss of her husband and son, and her portrayal of grief is both raw and magnetic.