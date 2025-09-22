Drama serial 'Sharpasand' teaser fascinates viewers

The drama brings together Nauman Ijaz, Hareem Farooq, Affan Waheed, and Hira Mani

(Web Desk) - Veteran actor Nauman Ijaz is gearing up for the release of his next drama titled Sharpasand.

The serial is scheduled to premiere in September 2025 and has already generated strong anticipation among drama enthusiasts nationwide.

Directed by Aehsun Talish and written by Sara Syed, the project is being produced under iDream Entertainment.

The production house is headed by Mohammad Jerjees Seja, who has previously delivered multiple successful drama serials for Pakistani audiences.

Joining Nauman Ijaz in this highly awaited serial are Hareem Farooq, Affan Waheed, and Hira Mani in leading roles.

The ensemble promises a combination of seasoned talent and fresh energy, offering viewers characters that appear both layered and engaging.

Each episode will run for approximately forty minutes, weaving a story that blends romance, heartbreak, and meaningful family conflict.

Early insights suggest the drama will tackle complex relationships, exploring themes of love, resilience, sacrifice, and emotional endurance in everyday life.

Audience discussions across social media reflect curiosity about how these diverse actors will share screen space under Talish’s direction.

The teaser has been met with positive reviews, particularly highlighting its intriguing look, mature tone, and gripping presentation.

Several viewers noted that Nauman’s new character styling signals a bold departure, raising speculation about his role’s darker dimensions.

A user said: “I am so excited for this! It’s definitely going to be a big bang.”

Fans of all the actors have begun eagerly marking calendars, determined not to miss the show’s opening week.

Fans speculate that the drama will begin airing after the finale of Sher.

With creative strength, a stellar cast, and compelling direction, Sharpasand is shaping into one of 2025’s most anticipated dramas.