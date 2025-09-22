Saudi Arabia to host second edition of new song contest Intervision

2026 edition in Saudi Arabia is expected to attract record participation

RIYADH (Web Desk) - Saudi Arabia will host the second edition of the new song contest Intervision, whose inaugural version was concluded early Sunday in Moscow, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This was also announced by organizers of Intervision, Russia's answer to the Eurovision song contest.

Artists from more than 20 countries — including Saudi Arabia — competed in the inaugural edition in the Russian capital, which was won by Vietnamese singer Duc Phuc.

According to SPA, the Kingdom’s delegation, organized by the Saudi Music Commission, featured Saudi singer and songwriter Zeina Emad, who performed a specially commissioned piece titled “Just a Concern.”

“I wanted to give voice to that feeling when someone finally says, ‘I am concerned about you,’ even if everyone else isn’t. This is one of the most personal songs I have ever performed,” Emad told the Intervision online site www.intervision.world

In its report, SPA said the 2026 edition in Saudi Arabia "is expected to attract record participation, with innovative performances that highlight cultural heritage and creativity."

"The contest provides a global stage for artistic diversity, bringing together nations through live musical performances that highlight creativity and cultural exchange," the report added.

Participating in Intervision 2025 were contestants from Belarus, Brazil, China, Colombia, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, Tajikistan, the UAE, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Vietnam.

