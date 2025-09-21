Emerging Saudi creators gather ahead of fifth 48Hr Film Challenge

The evening brought together mentors, industry figures and participants

JEDDAH (Web Desk) - The French Consulate in Jeddah hosted several young Saudi Arabia creators for a preparatory meeting on Tuesday before the fifth 48Hr Film Challenge, which is a collaboration between the Red Sea Film Foundation, Alliance Francaise and Institut Francais.

The 48Hr Film Challenge was set up for young, aspiring citizens and foreigner resident in the country to create a short film in just two days, which takes place on Wednesday and Thursday.

The evening brought together mentors, industry figures and participants to focus on storytelling and collaboration.

Zain Zedan, Red Sea Souk manager at the RSFF, said that interest in the challenge continues to grow. There were 70 applicants for 14 team spots this year.

“The quality of work this year was very high,” she said.

The challenge gives participants the chance to gain guidance from Saudi Arabia and French mentors through workshops and roundtable sessions.

The program will culminate on Thursday with screenings and the announcement of two winners who will attend a residency in France in early 2026.

French Consul General Mohammed Nehad told the media the initiative was designed to nurture emerging filmmakers.

“We focus on emerging talent rather than seasoned professionals, as they represent the future and bring fresh vision and creativity, he said.