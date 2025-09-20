Rajab Butt and Eman welcome their first child

(Web Desk) - Social media personality Rajab Butt, a controversial figure known for his YouTube and TikTok presence, has been blessed with his first child.

His wife, Eman Rajab, recently gave birth to a baby boy, marking a new chapter in the couple’s life.

Rajab Butt rose to fame through vlogging. He has been away from Pakistan in recent months due to ongoing legal issues and has faced considerable public scrutiny over multiple scandals.

Despite the challenges, the couple’s relationship remained in the spotlight, especially after Eman’s pregnancy was announced.

Eman Rajab had celebrated a baby shower upon returning home following a difficult period in the couple’s personal life. The news of their son’s birth spread quickly after videos surfaced online showing Rajab Butt celebrating in the United Kingdom.

He was seen dancing with friends to traditional dhol beats, expressing his joy at becoming a father. A short clip from the hospital also went viral, showing Eman holding her newborn.

The arrival of their child has brought moments of happiness for the couple amidst controversies. Congratulations have poured in from fans and followers across social media platforms.