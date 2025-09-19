Senior Pakistani actor Faisal Rehman says Aamir Khan's acting never impressed him

He shared that Madam Noor Jehan had considered his father her brother

(Web Desk) - Senior actor Faisal Rehman has stated that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s acting has never impressed him.

Rehman recently participated in a podcast where he openly discussed his film experiences and various topics.

He shared that Madam Noor Jehan had considered his father her brother, which is why she used to call him her brother’s son.

Rehman mentioned that since both his father and Madam Noor Jehan were part of the same industry, she knew both his father and him well.

Expressing regret, he said that although he spent a lot of time with Madam Noor Jehan, he never took a picture with her.

He said that at the time, it never occurred to him that one day she would no longer be in this world.

He described Madam Noor Jehan as not only an exceptional singer but also a refined and remarkable personality, noting that she would listen to her own recordings during travels to assess her performance.

Speaking about Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, Faisal Rehman remarked that while he may be a good person, his acting does not impress him.

He noted that Aamir Khan appears to try too hard on screen, as if he wants to appear perfect in every situation, whereas in reality, nothing is perfect.

According to Faisal Rehman, it’s possible that Aamir Khan’s team created a ‘Mr Perfect’ image for him, which is beneficial for marketing, but in his view, such effort is unnecessary in acting.

He added that he is aware his comments might attract criticism due to Aamir Khan’s large fan following, but this is his personal opinion. He clarified that he is not suggesting others should dislike Aamir Khan, but his acting has never managed to impress him.