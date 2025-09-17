Ayesha Omar's upcoming show sparks controversy, Pemra clears the air

(Web Desk) - Pakistan’s first dating reality show, 'Lazawaal Ishq', hosted by Ayesha Omar, has ignited fierce debate.

Modeled after global formats like 'Love Island', the show features four men and four women living together in a villa, dating, competing in challenges, and forming alliances under constant camera surveillance, with one couple ultimately crowned the winner.

The mid-September teaser release triggered swift backlash, with critics arguing the show contradicts Pakistan’s cultural and Islamic values.

Social media campaigns, including boycott hashtags, have targeted the program and its host, with some urging regulatory intervention.

One user wrote, “It’s against our religion, culture, and norms. We must report it.”

Another referenced a hadith, warning against publicizing sin, stating, “Fear Allah… How will you face your grave?” A different critic called for a boycott, decrying the show’s “shamelessness” and its promotion of “Western culture.”

However, supporters argue the criticism is hypocritical. One user noted, “People who enjoy foreign reality shows are quick to condemn our own without watching it. Support our country’s talent instead of degrading it. If you don’t like it, don’t watch.”

Pemra clarified it has no jurisdiction over the show, as it is slated for YouTube, not licensed TV channels, despite receiving numerous complaints. From Istanbul, Omar defended 'Lazawaal Ishq' as a pioneering venture for Urdu-speaking audiences, blending drama, romance, and competition in an unprecedented format for Pakistan.

With no confirmed broadcast date or platform, the show’s future remains uncertain. Yet, 'Lazawaal Ishq' has already become a lightning rod in debates over entertainment, cultural identity, and media regulation in Pakistan, highlighting the divide between embracing global trends and preserving local values.