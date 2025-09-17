Hollywood artists announce boycott of Israeli film institutions

Vow not to collaborate with any institutions involved in what they described as the “genocide”

LAHORE (Web Desk) – More than one thousand Hollywood artists and film industry professionals have announced a boycott of Israeli film institutions.

According to international media reports, prominent Hollywood figures including Olivia Colman, Ava DuVernay, Tilda Swinton, Mark Ruffalo, and director Adam McKay are among those boycotting Israel’s film industry.

The report stated that over a thousand American artists have signed a pledge.

In the pledge, they vowed not to collaborate with any institutions involved in what they described as the “genocide” of the Palestinian people.

