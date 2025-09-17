Teaser of new reality show 'Lazawal Ishaq' stirs backlash

(Web Desk) – A new reality show titled ‘Lazawal Ishq’ is stirring controversy in Pakistan even before its official premiere.

Drawing inspiration from the Turkish hit Aşk Adası (Love Island), the show introduces a bold and unfamiliar format to local audiences and has already ignited a heated debate across social media and beyond.

Hosted by popular actress and TV personality Ayesha Omar, Lazawal Ishq will stream exclusively on YouTube, targeting a digital-first Urdu-speaking audience. The show features four men and four women living together in a luxurious villa, with every moment captured on camera over the course of 100 episodes.

Contestants will participate in games, form alliances, face eliminations, and compete to become the final “winning couple.”

In a teaser shared on her social media, Ayesha Omar is seen sailing across the Bosphorus Strait before arriving at a lavish villa outfitted with high-end rooms and a glamorous swimming pool — the central setting for the show. Describing the experience, Omar said the contestants will “get to know each other through games and challenges and test their fate in the process.”

However, despite its slick production and modern concept, Lazawal Ishq has been met with significant backlash.

The show’s format — clearly modeled after international dating shows like The Bachelor and Love Island — has drawn sharp criticism for clashing with Pakistani cultural and religious values. Many online users labeled the show ‘inappropriate,’ ‘un-Islamic,’ and ‘a Western import unfit for local audiences.

The teaser quickly went viral, but not in the way the producers may have hoped. Social media platforms lit up with outrage, and hundreds of complaints were reportedly filed with Pemra, Pakistan’s media regulatory authority.

Responding to the growing criticism, Pemra issued a public statement to clarify its position: ‘Pemra has received several complaints regarding the social media campaign of Lazawal Ishq.

However, the programme is being streamed on social media platforms and is not being broadcast on any Pemra-licensed television channel.”

The statement emphasised that since the show is airing on digital platforms only — outside traditional television — Pemra’s jurisdiction is limited.

