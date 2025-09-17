'Aabeer Gulaal' gets less appreciation than criticism

Many viewers described the film as ‘tedious,’ ‘uninspired,’ and even ‘painful to sit through’

(Web Desk) – Aabeer Gulaal, the much-anticipated romantic drama starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, finally had its global premiere on September 12, with less appreciation than criticism from viewers.

Social media platforms and film forums are awash with disappointed reviews. Many viewers described the film as “tedious,” “uninspired,” and even “painful to sit through.”

One user bluntly remarked: “Fawad Khan appears to be sleepwalking through this mess.”

Another called it a “badly directed B movie” with a disjointed narrative and failed attempts at humor. Some added that even the film’s soundtrack, often a saving grace in romance-driven cinema, couldn't salvage the experience.

Despite the criticism, a few viewers found redeeming elements. Vaani Kapoor’s performance received occasional praise, with some saying she managed to “light up the screen” even in an otherwise lackluster film. A handful of reviews mentioned that a couple of songs stood out, and a few fans noted “cute moments” sprinkled throughout the film.

However, these positives were not enough to outweigh the general sentiment of disappointment.

Haroon Rashid added to the chorus of criticism in his detailed review. Calling it “one of the most frustrating romantic dramas” he’s seen in years, Rashid cited a weak storyline, poor direction, and technical shortcomings.

Not all feedback was negative. Fawad Khan’s loyal fanbase defended the film, praising his charisma and labeling it a “wholesome comfort watch.” Some compared it to the tone of Love Guru, though most agreed it lacked the polish and finesse of a big-budget romantic drama.