Celebrities take part in flood relief efforts

(Web Desk) - As catastrophic monsoon floods ravage Punjab and other regions, displacing millions and destroying homes and villages, Pakistani celebrities are stepping forward to offer both relief and hope.

Using their platforms and public presence, many stars are not only raising awareness but also providing direct aid to those suffering from what is being called one of the worst natural disasters in recent memory.

Actress Resham was among the first to reach flood-affected areas, visiting Kasur, where she personally distributed rations at relief camps. Working alongside Administrator Muhammad Jahangir Chopra, she handed out food at the DPS School camp before visiting nearby neighborhoods to meet with affected families.

Her outreach later extended to Sheikhupura, where she quietly met with flood victims, consoled grieving families, and provided essential supplies.

Singer Ali Zafar has launched a major fundraising initiative through a charity concert set for September 27, 2025, at the Alhamra Cultural Complex in Lahore. Proceeds from the event will go directly to flood rehabilitation efforts via his foundation.

Calling the floods “one of the greatest calamities in recent history,” Zafar urged the public to see the concert as a “call to action.” He promised a full performance featuring surprise guest appearances, emphasizing that music can be a force for healing and unity.

“This concert is more than music,” he said. “Together, we can bring hope to those still waiting for relief.”

Public response has been enthusiastic, with fans eager to contribute to the humanitarian cause while enjoying an evening of live entertainment.

Renowned singer and philanthropist Hadiqa Kiani has also taken an active role in relief efforts. She was recently filmed buying blankets and quilts for displaced families in Kasur—a video that quickly went viral and drew praise for her compassion and humility.

Kiani has visited multiple camps to raise awareness about urgent medical concerns, including rising malaria cases, and has called on doctors to set up temporary medical facilities. She also highlighted the struggles of livestock owners, warning that without fodder, medicines, and veterinary care, many families risk losing their livelihoods.

To support donations, her team has opened collection points across Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Nankana Sahib, while also endorsing contributions to the Army Relief Fund.