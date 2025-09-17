Malala announces $230,000 grant for schools in flood-hit areas

Says children must not be left behind in the aftermath

(Web Desk) - Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has announced $230,000 fund for children affected by recent devastating floods in Pakistan.

The funding aims to rebuild access to education by providing essential supplies such as books, uniforms, and school materials for displaced and affected children.

In a video message, Malala shared that $200,000 will be granted to Idara-e-Taaleem-o-Agahi and $30,000 will go to the Mountain Institute for Education and Development (MIED).

Both organisations will use the funds to help children return to school equipped with the tools they need to continue learning.

Malala emphasised that thousands of children have been left without learning facilities due to widespread school destruction caused by the floods.

She stressed the importance of prioritising education in the recovery efforts, warning that children must not be left behind in the aftermath.

Expressing her condolences, she offered solidarity to the Pakistani nation and reiterated her commitment to education, even in times of crisis.