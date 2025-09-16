Sarah Omair confirms divorce from director Mohsin Talat

Sarah opened up for the first time about the emotional challenges she faced after her separation

(Web Desk) - Television actress Sarah Omair, best known for her roles in hit dramas like Roug, Kathputli, Maaye Nee, and her debut in Thora Sa Aasma on PTV in 2008, has officially confirmed her divorce from director Mohsin Talat.

Once a familiar face on television, Sarah had stepped away from the spotlight following her marriage. She is now a mother of two sons and recently made a return to the screen through Tamasha Season 4.

In an interview, Sarah opened up for the first time about the emotional challenges she faced after her separation.

“I wanted a break from so many things because me and my ex-husband are from the same field, so we come across each other more often,” she shared.

Sarah revealed that her divorce was finalised just a few months before she joined Tamasha, describing the period as emotionally overwhelming.

“Many people already know, but I think now is the time to say it openly—I got divorced recently. I was mentally disturbed and going through a very difficult phase as a single parent,” she said candidly.

She explained that joining Tamasha served as a much-needed escape from the turmoil of her personal life.

“I wished to be in a place with no signals, no phones, no distractions. I needed peace of mind, and Allah gave me that opportunity through Tamasha,” she added.

Reflecting on her experience in the reality show, Sarah noted that the in-house conflicts paled in comparison to what she had endured in her personal life.

“For someone who has been through so much, Tamasha felt like a piece of cake,” she concluded.

Fans and followers have responded with an outpouring of support and admiration for Sarah’s resilience and honesty.

Her story has resonated with many, offering a glimpse into the strength it takes to move forward through personal adversity—especially in the public eye.