Khushboo confirms separation from Arbaz Khan

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistani film actress Khushboo has publicly confirmed her separation from actor Arbaz Khan, ending years of speculation surrounding their troubled marriage.

In a recent interview, Khushboo disclosed that her former husband betrayed her trust and failed to stand by her during difficult times.

She revealed that there was no major quarrel or confrontation between them, but that Arbaz abruptly disappeared without notice and never returned. According to Khushboo, it has now been five years since he left, yet his memories still linger in her life.

Speaking emotionally, the actress shared that she has not seen Arbaz for several years and cannot understand why he chose to abandon his family. She added that despite fulfilling her domestic responsibilities wholeheartedly, she was left to face life alone.

Khushboo also stated that for the past six months she has been at home without anyone checking on her well-being. She confirmed that her two sons continue to live with her following the separation.

Before this revelation, reports of strained relations between the couple had already circulated in media circles. While Khushboo openly discussed the breakdown of her marriage in the interview, she stopped short of directly confirming a divorce, instead emphasising her emotional ordeal and the absence of her husband.