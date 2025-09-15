Social media star Ahmed Shah's younger brother Umer Shah passes away

'I request everyone to remember him and our family in your prayers'

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Umer Shah, the younger brother of Pakistan’s beloved child star Ahmed Shah, has passed away, leaving fans and the entertainment community in deep shock and sorrow.

The heartbreaking announcement was made via Ahmed Shah’s official Facebook page.

“This is to inform the little shinning star of our family, Umer Shah has returned to Allah Almighty. I request everyone to remember him and our family in your prayers,” read the post.

While the cause of Umer’s death has not been disclosed, his sudden passing has deeply affected his family, as well as countless fans across Pakistan.

Umer Shah was known for his innocent smile, playful personality, and charming appearances alongside his brother Ahmed Shah in viral videos and television shows.

The news of his untimely death has triggered an outpouring of condolences and grief on social media, with fans expressing love, prayers, and support for the Shah family during this difficult time.

