Sunil Shetty has advice for those boycotting India-Pakistan match

(Web Desk) - Indian actor Sunil Shetty has shared his opinion to the India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025.

Speaking to the media, Sunil Shetty stated that it is essential to adhere to international sports rules and regulations, as they encompass not only cricket but also other sports and numerous athletes.

He said that as Indians, it is a personal decision whether we want to watch the match or not. Everyone must make their own choice, but cricketers cannot be blamed because they are athletes, and their job is to represent their country.

The Indian actor further added that it is up to each individual to decide what they want to do. This matter is not in the hands of the BCCI; it is an issue for a global sporting body, and no one can be held accountable.

It is worth noting that in the biggest match of the Asia Cup 2025, the Pakistan and India teams will face off at 7:30 PM Pakistan time at the Dubai Stadium.

This will be the first encounter between the two nations following military tensions in May.