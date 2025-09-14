Model Fia Khan announces end of second marriage

(Web Desk) - Model and actress Fia Khan has revealed that she is once again divorced, but insists she is moving forward with strength and gratitude.

The fashion icon, who has been a part of Pakistan’s biggest campaigns and shows, shared the difficult update on her Instagram profile.

She wrote: “43, divorced (Again)…but blessed beyond words with my 3 amazing girls. Stronger, wiser, and definitely not done yet.

“Watch me rise. PS: No personal questions. It was meant to be, that’s it!! Need lots of Dua for me and my girls.”

Fia, also known as Sofia Khan, was previously married to director Qasim Ali Mureed, with whom she shares two daughters. After their separation, she moved to Germany where she married Turkish businessman Togla Erken, and they welcomed a daughter together.

Unfortunately, this second marriage has also come to an end.

The decision, she says, has been processed through Islamic divorce while legal paperwork continues.

Despite the personal setback, Fia insists that her daughters are her source of strength and motivation during this testing time.

During a Q&A session with fans on Instagram, she shared that separation anxiety is something she deals with by focusing on blessings.

She said her three daughters and the life she has built give her courage, although some days remain heavy with emotions.

She explained candidly: “When it feels too heavy, I just allow myself to cry, and afterwards I feel better.”

The model also discussed her thoughts on marriage, calling the lack of respect the biggest red flag in any relationship.

She emphasised that once respect is lost, everything else slowly collapses, making it impossible to maintain a healthy partnership.

When asked about co-parenting, Fia confirmed she will continue to share parenting responsibilities with her former husband.

