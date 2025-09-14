Veteran actor Ishrat Abbas dies after cardiac failure

Tributes poured in from across the entertainment fraternity

(Web Desk) - Renowned television and stage actor Ishrat Abbas has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest, leaving colleagues, fans, and admirers mourning.

His funeral prayers were offered in Peshawar. Family members, friends, and fellow artists all gathered to bid farewell to the legendary actor.

Many described him as a humble personality who dedicated decades to the performing arts. Abbas was remembered as one of the most prominent faces of PTV’s golden era.

He was celebrated for his range and versatility in both drama serials and stage productions.

Born in Peshawar, Ishrat Abbas began his artistic journey in local theatre before moving to television, where his career reached new heights.

He worked with some of Pakistan’s finest actors and contributed significantly to productions that helped define the nation’s television heritage.

His performances were lauded for natural dialogue delivery and emotional intensity, qualities that made his characters resonate deeply with audiences.

He also took part in cultural programmes and initiatives designed to uplift the arts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

His influence extended to countless cultural events, where he remained a strong advocate for traditional performing arts.

Through his active involvement in cultural activities, he was a mentor to emerging artists, nurturing young talent in his home province.

Those who worked alongside him admired his dedication to his craft, often noting how he raised the standard of every production he joined.

His death has been described as an irreplaceable loss for PTV, the stage community, and the wider cultural fabric of the country.



