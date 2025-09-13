Samiya Hijab abduction case concludes, TikToker forgives the accused

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The case involving the alleged abduction and threats against TikToker and social media influencer Samiya Hijab has reached its conclusion.

Samia Hijab and Hassan Zahid, who is believed to be her former fiance, have reached an unconditional reconciliation, with both parties forgiving each other for the sake of Allah.

According to sources, Samiya Hijab has forgiven Hassan Zahid and withdrawn all allegations against him, while Hassan Zahid admitted his mistakes, apologised to the TikToker, and addressed all her concerns.

It may be recalled that Samia Hijab had accused Hassan Zahid of attempting to abduct her from outside her home and issuing death threats.

A case was registered at Shalimar Police Station, and the court had sent Hassan Zahid to judicial remand.

Later, joint videos and pictures of the two went viral on social media, sparking public reactions and criticism toward Samia. She then revealed that Hassan Zahid was her fiancé.