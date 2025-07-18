Sanam Saeed's makes comeback to TV screens after long hiatus

Acclaimed actress will soon be seen showcasing her acting talent in a new drama serial

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Renowned actress Sanam Saeed has announced her return to television screens after a long break.

Sanam made this announcement through her official Instagram account, where she shared clips from her memorable past dramas and revealed that she will be playing the role of “Miss Maria” in an upcoming drama.

The acclaimed actress will soon be seen showcasing her acting talent in a new drama serial, and fans have expressed their excitement over her return.

It is worth mentioning that Sanam last appeared in the drama Deedan in 2019. Since then, she had been away from television for a while, but after her recent appearance in Doosra Chehra, she is now making a full-fledged comeback.