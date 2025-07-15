Humayun Saeed opens up about hate, criticism he faces in his career

Currently, Humayun is enjoying the success of his newly released romantic comedy Love Guru

(Web Desk) - Humayun Saeed recently appeared on a TV show. During the interview, the veteran actor opened up about the criticism and hate he has faced throughout his career.

Reflecting on the backlash he received early on, Humayun shared, "I’ve been receiving hate for all my films ever since I started. I remember when I did my first film, I was age-shamed.

“I played a college student in Inteha, and I was actually in college at the time, but I still faced criticism for my age. I read an article during the release of Inteha that said I looked too old for the character.

“The truth is, I never really looked like a young boy, even when I was one—I always looked like a man."

Humayun Saeed is one of Pakistan’s most successful actors and producers, with a strong fan base of 7.6 million followers on Instagram.

His impressive body of work includes hit dramas and films such as Mere Paas Tum Ho, Dil Lagi, Kabhi Kabhi Pyar Mein, Mehndi, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

As a producer, he has delivered numerous successful projects under his banner, Six Sigma Plus.

Currently, Humayun is enjoying the success of his newly released romantic comedy Love Guru, which has grossed 77 crore rupees at the box office. He is also set to return to television soon with an upcoming drama.