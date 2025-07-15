Dubai influencer Khalid debuts in Indian movie

He is stepping into the Malayalam film industry with a cameo appearance in an action entertainer

(Web Desk) - From the past year, Dubai-based influencer and content creator Khalid Al Ameri has been grabbing eyeballs in India. From exploring Indian cities, especially Hyderabad and Chennai to making headlines for his rumored link-up with South Indian actress Sunainaa, Khalid has been a familiar face in Indian media.

Khalid Al Ameri is stepping into the Malayalam film industry with a cameo appearance in the upcoming action entertainer Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies.

The film, which draws inspiration from WWE-style wrestling drama, is set in the coastal city of Kochi, where Khalid is currently based, as seen from his Instagram Stories. He also shared a post on his social media, teasing his special appearance.

Starring Malayalam talents like Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath, Chatha Pacha promises a mix of local energy and international flair.

Khalid’s role, though short, is already creating quite a buzz among fans.

Khalid Al Ameri has 3.2M followers on Instagram. With viral shows like The Ramadan Show and numerous heartwarming videos on family, daily life and culture, he has built a massive online presence. In 2020, he was named one of the 100 Most Powerful Arabs by Gulf Business and was the first influencer to receive a Dubai Star at the Walk of Fame in Downtown Dubai.

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies is slated for release by the end of the year, and fans can’t wait to see Khalid’s much-awaited silver screen debut!

