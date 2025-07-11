Humaira Asghar laid to rest in Lahore's Model Town

The actor's body was found in a flat in Karachi’s Defence Phase 6 earlier this week

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Funeral prayers of late actor Humaira Asghar Ali were held in Lahore’s Model Town today, after which she was laid to rest in the Q block cemetery.

Asghar’s family had received her body from Karachi the previous day. The body was transported from Karachi to Lahore via ambulance, accompanied by her brother, brother-in-law, and other relatives.

Her uncle, Muhammad Ali, said that they used to stay in touch over the phone, and whenever she visited Lahore, she would come to their home. He added that they did not know the address of Humaira’s residence in Karachi, and when her phone was switched off, they could not contact her. He mentioned that Humaira wanted to work in showbiz and was happy there, but her parents were not pleased with her decision.

Ali's uncle further stated that his sister (Humaira’s mother) had passed away, and they were grieving. He noted that Humaira was educated, had moved to Karachi in 2018, made paintings, and was happy with her work.

The deceased's brother, Naveed Asghar, told the media that she was his younger sister. He explained that if the body was in police custody, legal formalities had to be completed. They had been in contact with a welfare organisation and the police for three days before receiving his sister's body.

On July 8, Humaira Asghar Ali's body was found in a flat in Karachi’s Defence Phase 6. She had been living in the rented flat after moving from Lahore to Karachi in 2018.

According to SSP South Mahzoor Ali, the actor had been living alone in the flat for seven years. She had not paid rent since 2024. The landlord had filed a case with the Clifton Cantonment Board. When a bailiff arrived and found the door locked, it was broken open, revealing the woman’s body lying on the floor.

Humaira Asghar Ali was known for her roles in the popular reality show Tamasha Ghar and the 2015 film Jalaibee.