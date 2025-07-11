Maham Aamir opens up about tackling eve-teasers

Entertainment Entertainment Maham Aamir opens up about tackling eve-teasers

She beat over half a dozen men at public places

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 11 Jul 2025 05:13:05 PKT

(Web Desk) - Maham Aamir, the striking Pakistani actress known for her fearless spirit, recently made headlines with a powerful revelation on popular Dunya TV show Mazaq Raat.

Amid laughter and candid conversation, she shared a bold confession: “I have physically confronted and beaten more than half a dozen men in public places—markets, streets—who harassed or misbehaved with me.”

Maham’s story stunned the live audience and sparked conversation across social media. She has long been admired for her towering presence—literally and figuratively.

“Because I’m tall, boys were always intimidated,” she said. From her school days, her height became both a shield and a statement. It gave her the confidence to confront inappropriate behavior head-on.

Recalling one evening stroll, Maham described how she stood up to a man who catcalled at her—and made sure he never forgot the consequences. Her fearless response reflects a growing sentiment among women in Pakistan: public spaces must be safe, and disrespect should never go unchecked.

She moved from child modeling to theater, laying the foundation for a career that would span television and film.

A wife, mother, and actress, Maham encourages young women not to fear marriage.

“With the right partner, marriage can elevate your career and life,” she said.

Her parting words on Mazaq Raat struck a chord: “When the partner is right, embrace marriage wholeheartedly. Its power lies in unwavering love, resilience, and even the occasional conflict—that’s what makes it beautiful.”