Mehreen Jabbar bemoans payment delays in drama industry

Says, ‘You have to chase payments like beggars’

Published On: Wed, 09 Jul 2025 07:21:08 PKT

(Web Desk) – Veteran director and producer Mehreen Jabbar has openly criticised the persistent issue of payment delays in television industry, calling the system “deeply flawed” and “unprofessional.”

Despite the industry’s growing viewership and global reach, Jabbar believes its internal practices remain compromised. The Ek Jhooti Love Story director compared the situation to international standards, highlighting how routine and predictable payments are elsewhere.

“In the US, even with all their issues, there’s a fixed schedule for payments. People know when they’ll get paid,” she said. “Here, you have to chase payments like beggars.”

She emphasised that the problem isn’t limited to lead actors or high-profile names—everyone suffers, from directors to spot boys, lighting technicians, and other crew members.

“Ask anyone and they’ll have horror stories. This is across every channel and production house,” she added.

According to Jabbar, the situation is especially dire for crew members, who are already underpaid and lack basic protections. “They do the hardest labour. But with no union, no rights, and no fair pay, they remain trapped.”

While some actors can speak out or move on to better markets, most behind-the-scenes workers don’t have that luxury. Jabbar expressed deep frustration at how such systemic issues have persisted for decades.

“Working in Pakistan has become more disheartening,” she admitted. “Compared to other places, the difference in professionalism and organization is stark.”

She noted that the only relatively smooth productions tend to be short-form content or brand-sponsored projects, where stricter timelines and corporate oversight minimize delays.

Jabbar, whose career spans over 30 years, says it’s disappointing to still be fighting the same battles. “In some ways, things have gotten worse. There’s no real change—and I’m not sure if there ever will be.”

Her candid remarks are a sobering reminder that beneath the glamour of Pakistan’s hit dramas lies a fractured and unsustainable production system—one that continues to fail its workforce.