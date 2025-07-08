Humaira Asghar's tragic death: Actor's body found weeks later in Karachi flat

She was known for her stellar performances in dramas such as 'Ehsan Faramosh' and 'Guru'

Updated On: Tue, 08 Jul 2025 22:05:28 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The body of popular actor-cum-model Humaira Asghar Ali was found in a flat located in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Tuesday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Zone Syed Asad Raza confirmed the news and told the media that Ali’s body was found in a flat at Ittehad Commercial, Phase VI.

He added that the Gizri police had arrived at the flat around 3:15 pm to execute a court order for its evacuation. But when no one responded to their knocks, the police broke the lock and entered, only to find the actor deceased. The late actor was renting the flat.

DIG Raza noted that the preliminary observations suggest the body is several days old, but the cause of death remains unclear pending further investigation. The body has been shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for legal formalities.

Meanwhile, Gizri police confirmed that the body of a woman, identified as Humaira, daughter of Asghar Ali, aged 32, was recovered from an apartment in Ittehad Commercial, DHA Phase 6.

The body, estimated to be 15 days old, has been sent to the hospital for medico-legal procedures, and investigations are ongoing.

She was known for her stellar performances in dramas such as Ehsan Faramosh and Guru and was an active presence on social media.