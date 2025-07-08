Faisal Rehman trolled over shirtless pictures

The actor says being shirtless is purposeful

Published On: Tue, 08 Jul 2025 06:03:50 PKT

(Web Desk) – Veteran actor Faisal Rehman has once again captured public attention after sharing a series of shirtless photos from a recent shoot.

Donning a brown jacket paired with blue jeans—and skipping the shirt entirely—Faisal's bold look sparked a wave of online reactions.

His visibly hairy appearance became a talking point on social media, with users responding with humour and memes. One user quipped, “Hairy Puttar,” while another commented, “You’re like Pakistan’s Anil Kapoor—getting younger, fitter, and hairier.”

A third jokingly asked, “I wonder if he only uses shampoo?”

Many users also tagged actress Atiqa Odho in the comments, referencing her past criticism of actor Ali Raza for revealing part of his chest in the drama Dastak. This led to a flurry of comments asking, “Where is Atiqa Odho now?”

This isn’t the first time Faisal has shared a shirtless image. A similar post in the past drew online trolling, which he later addressed during an interview with journalist Ambreen Fatima.

He acknowledged the criticism, particularly comments questioning his age and continued relevance.

“People think I’m old and about to die just because they’ve seen me on screen for decades,” Faisal remarked. He explained that such posts are a way of reminding audiences that he’s still physically and emotionally fit for meaningful roles—not an attempt to play younger characters.

Faisal added that he doesn’t pay much attention to online backlash and revealed plans to release an even more impactful video soon, unfazed by criticism.

In the same interview, he also opened up about his personal life, admitting that while marriage had once been part of his plans, he now feels it may not be in his destiny. With a career spanning over four decades, acting has remained his primary focus since he entered the film industry at the age of 14.

Despite criticism and occasional mockery, Faisal Rehman continues to engage his audience with wit, confidence, and a refusal to shy away from the spotlight.