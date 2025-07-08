Zayn Malik opens up about racism in new song

Entertainment Entertainment Zayn Malik opens up about racism in new song

He appeared to detail racism he faced during his One Direction days

Follow on Published On: Tue, 08 Jul 2025 05:04:37 PKT

(Web Desk) - Zayn Malik appeared to be opening up about the racism he endured while part of One Direction, in a preview of his new music.

The 32-year-old singer posted a snippet of an upcoming rap track titled ‘Fuchsia Sea’ on Instagram.

He shared a short video but it was the lyrics that appeared to highlight his experiences in the industry and as a British Asian artist.

Zayn rapped: “Got my back against the wall so much they think I got a brick fascination. Do you remember every conversation? ‘Cause I have been conscious of every connotation.

“And while they concentrate on their elevation, I’ve got a round trip to the constellation.

“I’m a convert to the concert, and I did that for inflation, ’cause I worked hard in a White band, and they still laughed at the Asian.”

Zayn also shared the lyrics via his Instagram Stories and teased that the full track would be “coming soon”.

This isn’t the first time the Bradford-born singer has publicly addressed racism through music.

In an unreleased track titled ‘Yellow Metal (Cathartic)’, Zayn recited: “Said I had a problem with hittin’ the kids that would call me P**i. “Still sittin’ in classroom chillin’.

“I’m angry now that I’m older ’cause I see they treat us different.

“Got me thinking I’m the problem ’cause they never dealt with these issues.”

Later in the same track, he raps: “Twenty years later, I’m still in the same boat. Tryna treat me like my grandpa, say I came up off the boat.”

His decision to preview new music comes months after he performed live in March to mark 10 years since he left the chart-topping group.

Zayn quit One Direction in 2015, leaving Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and the late Liam Payne to continue as a four-piece.

The group originally formed on The X Factor UK in 2010.

He announced his departure in a Facebook statement at the time: “I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band.

“I’d like to apologise to the fans if I’ve let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart.

“I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall.”

Zayn has since pursued a solo career, releasing a string of R&B and pop-influenced projects, but has also been candid about the challenges he faced behind the scenes.