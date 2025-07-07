Zara Noor Abbas slams anti-aging drugs: 'Embrace aging or risk your life

Published On: Mon, 07 Jul 2025 18:44:18 PKT

(Web Desk) - Actress Zara Noor Abbas has urged women to avoid using medications to enhance beauty or maintain a youthful appearance, emphasizing that aging is a natural process that should be embraced gracefully.

In an Instagram post, she appealed to women, stating that aging is not a flaw and that no one can stop the passage of time, calling it a natural process that should be accepted.

The actress wrote that "beauty and attractiveness are temporary, and women should prioritize intelligence and wisdom over fleeting qualities."

Zara explicitly advised women against using medications to enhance beauty, improve facial appearance, lose weight, or stay forever youthful. She likened the use of such medications to an addiction, warning of their dangerous side effects.

Calling aging and growing older a beautiful truth, Zara Noor Abbas encouraged women to accept it and refrain from using medications to enhance their beauty.

Her message comes at a time when Indian actress Shefali Jariwala recently passed away unexpectedly. According to Indian media reports, Shefali Jariwala suffered a heart attack due to the adverse effects of medications used for beauty enhancement and anti-aging, which she had reportedly been using for the past decade.