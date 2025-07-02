Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar back together?

(Web Desk) - Social media has once again ignited rumours of a possible reunion between Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar, leaving fans wondering if the former couple has rekindled their romance.

Speculation began swirling shortly after Asim confirmed his breakup with fiancée Merub Ali. Fans were quick to piece together clues suggesting a possible connection between him and Hania.

Although neither Hania nor Asim has made any public statements, subtle hints have sparked curiosity. One such moment came when fans noticed both stars wearing what appeared to be the same cap—a light yellow New York Yankees cap. Asim was seen sporting it in a promotional video, and just days later, Hania posted an Instagram story featuring a cap of the same style and color.

Hania and Asim were publicly together between 2018 and 2020, winning over fans with their chemistry before parting ways.

Asim’s engagement to Merub Ali had seemingly closed that chapter—until now.

Adding to the buzz, Asim recently liked the trailer post of Sardaar Ji 3—Hania’s latest film alongside Diljit Dosanjh. While it could simply be a supportive gesture, the timing has prompted fans to read deeper, interpreting it as a possible emotional hint or quiet show of interest.