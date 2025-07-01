TikTok stars arrested in Karachi for Rs130 million robbery, impersonating FIA officers

Fourth suspect remain at large

(Web Desk) - Karachi police have detained three individuals, including a young man and his two sisters known for their TikTok fame, in connection with an armed robbery in the PECHS Block 2 area, where over Rs130 million in cash and valuables were stolen from a residence.

The suspects allegedly impersonated Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials to execute the heist, which occurred in the early hours of June 26. According to Ferozabad SHO Inam Junejo, the incident took place around 3:30am when the victim, Muhammad Saalik, was ambushed while he was parking his car at home on Khalid Bin Waleed Road.

A group of five suspects – two armed men and three women wearing burqas – emerged from a black vehicle, held Saalik at gunpoint, and forced him inside his house.

One of the men wore a fake FIA uniform with the agency’s logo to appear legitimate.Inside the residence, the robbers stole Rs130 million in cash, nine smartphones (including iPhones and Google Pixels), 20 luxury watches, a smartwatch, 25 branded perfumes, two laptops, and other valuables before fleeing.

Using CCTV footage and digital forensics, police identified and arrested three suspects: Yousra and Nimra and their brother Shehryar. A fourth suspect, Shahroz, remains at large.

Investigation revealed that Yousra Zeb is a prominent TikTok personality who has also modeled for various Pakistani brands, with social media posts featuring local and international celebrities.

Authorities are exploring Yousra’s potential links to other robberies involving the same gang. Jamshed Division SP confirmed the use of fake FIA uniforms to deceive the victim. A police spokesperson stated, “The suspects were traced through their TikTok videos and social media activity. We are working to recover the stolen items and apprehend the remaining accomplices.”

A case has been filed at Ferozabad Police Station based on the complainant’s statement against unidentified persons, and raids are ongoing to capture the remaining suspects.