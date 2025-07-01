A-lister Mahira Khan stays true to herself amid ageist remarks

(Web Desk) - Mahira Khan has addressed the ongoing media chatter around actors’ ages, reaffirming her commitment to truthfulness.

During an interview, A-lister Mahira Khan said, “I was sitting with my parents, eating, and my mother mentioned that someone had said awful things online. She didn’t like it,” Khan recalled.

“She asked me, ‘Do you really need to be so honest about your age?’ And I told her—yes. That’s who I am. I’ve never hidden the fact that I got married, got divorced, have a child, how old he is, or how old I am. That’s just me. I want to stay true to myself, and I don’t care what anyone else thinks.”

Khan added that while others are free to share their opinions, she isn’t affected by them. In fact, she often turns down roles she feels don’t suit her age, remaining mindful and intentional in her choices.

“It doesn’t bother me. I want the next generation—and myself—to feel comfortable.”

Her comments come in the wake of criticism from YouTuber Dr Omer Adil, who commented on the visibility of her wrinkles and fine lines in Love Guru, stating no effort had been made to conceal her age in close-up shots.

