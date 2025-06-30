Mehar Bano speaks out about harassment in showbiz industry

Updated On: Mon, 30 Jun 2025 18:20:32 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistani actress and dancer Mehar Bano has openly spoken about the shadows of harassment lurking behind the glitz and glamour of showbiz.

The 'Texali Gate' star and overseas-based Pakistani artist Mehar Bano revealed that artists are often subject to inappropriate demands and undue expectations in exchange for work opportunities, with both male and female artists facing harassment in the industry.

Mehar Bano, known for her bold personality and fearless narrative, is a constant presence on social media. She recently appeared on a private TV channel’s program hosted by Tabish Hashmi, where she shed light on aspects of the industry that often remain hidden.

During the program, responding to a question from a young audience member, Mehar Bano acknowledged that, like any industry, showbiz has its dark side. Artists frequently face pressure from powerful individuals, who make inappropriate demands in exchange for offering work.

She clarified that due to the presence of attractive faces and charismatic personalities in the industry, people easily become targets and fall victim to harassment.

The actress further stated, “Often, both boys and girls face harassment,” highlighting the issue of gender-based exploitation in the industry. According to her, this is a dark aspect of the industry that needs to be openly discussed.