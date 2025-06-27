Unknown gunmen open fire at youtuber Rajab Butt's house, FIR registered

It emerged that the case was registered in Police Station Chung

Fri, 27 Jun 2025 21:47:27 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - A case has been registered regarding the firing incident outside Rajab Butt’s house.

It emerged that the case was registered in Police Station Chung. Sections 440 and 429 have been added in the case registered on the complaint of Rajab Butt.

As per the FIR, Butt told the police that he was outside on the night of June 24 when he received a call from his house. My family said a group of unknown men came outside our house in a Cultus car and they abused me and started firing and then fled away,” he said.

Due to firing, a few bullets were hit on the walls of the house and a dog was also killed due to this incident,” the YouTuber added.

He said the attack was launched on his house with purpose of causing serious harm to him and his family. Besides, he requested for protection from the government.

